Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

Shares of BBY opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

