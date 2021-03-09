Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Gap Down to $3,060.00

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,060 ($39.98), but opened at GBX 2,950 ($38.54). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 2,954 ($38.59), with a volume of 4,172 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,467.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,779.63. The stock has a market cap of £277.14 million and a P/E ratio of 36.21.

Best of the Best Company Profile (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

