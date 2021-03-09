Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cfra reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Longbow Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.06.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND opened at $138.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.20. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,800. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,412,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.