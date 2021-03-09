Bezant Reaches Market Cap of $1.49 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $872,469.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 54.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.10 or 0.00800106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00068164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00031633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

