Biffa (LON:BIFF) Shares Gap Down to $259.50

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 259.50 ($3.39), but opened at GBX 250 ($3.27). Biffa shares last traded at GBX 261 ($3.41), with a volume of 67,310 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIFF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Biffa from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Biffa from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

Get Biffa alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £796.84 million and a PE ratio of -38.16.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.