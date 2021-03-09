Big Data Protocol Price Reaches $2.99 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00005485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.64 million and approximately $47.59 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00057073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.00788956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00031398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

BDP is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 13,938,104 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.