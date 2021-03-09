Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,101.31

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,101.31 ($14.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,127 ($14.72). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,075 ($14.04), with a volume of 281,064 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,126.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 31,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,133 ($14.80), for a total value of £358,209.28 ($468,002.72).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.