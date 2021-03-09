BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading 5.8% Higher

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.95 and last traded at $59.74. 2,113,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,897,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.68.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after buying an additional 137,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after buying an additional 247,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.