Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Up 8.9%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.79 and last traded at $107.40. 11,630,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 7,623,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.59.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -99.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,674,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 9.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,421,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,695,000 after purchasing an additional 582,800 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,369,000 after buying an additional 998,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $269,515,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

