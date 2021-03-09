Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $271.71 on Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $41.99 billion and approximately $7.07 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $271.71 or 0.00498015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00065981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00051467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00077185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00076689 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.00 or 0.00465543 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.00494534 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com

Binance Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.