Binance USD Market Cap Tops $3.05 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $4.35 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.29 or 0.00783234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00040663 BTC.

BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,046,946,352 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

