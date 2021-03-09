Bintex Futures (BNTX) Reaches Market Cap of $102,170.60

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $102,170.60 and $2.26 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00503924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00069219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00056851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00077076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00077264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00520061 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

