BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Trading 5.9% Higher

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.61. 294,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 546,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

