BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Up 8.7%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.07. 6,345,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 7,123,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,740,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

