Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,748 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.20% of Biogen worth $76,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Biogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $268.65 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

