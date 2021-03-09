BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.94 and last traded at $35.89. 654,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 282,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLFS. KeyCorp began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,219,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 398,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,316,850. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 503,659 shares during the period. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

