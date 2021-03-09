BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells $381,400.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,470. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,208,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 226,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 428,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

