BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMRN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.39. 10,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,914. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 33,167 shares of company stock worth $2,795,895 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,067,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,796,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

