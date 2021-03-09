BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Position Decreased by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. cut its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,214 shares during the period. BioNTech makes up about 1.8% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.44% of BioNTech worth $81,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BioNTech by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,103. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of -1.74.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

