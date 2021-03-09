BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price Up 9.2%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 199,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 370,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

In other BioSig Technologies news, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 62,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $311,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 42,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $218,941.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

