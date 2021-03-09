Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 2.6%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €29.40 ($34.59) and last traded at €30.00 ($35.29). Approximately 3,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.80 ($36.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.72 and its 200-day moving average is €27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.