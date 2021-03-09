Bird.Money Price Reaches $99.90 on Major Exchanges (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bird.Money has a market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bird.Money token can now be purchased for approximately $99.90 or 0.00183457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00056678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.14 or 0.00773349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00027040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Bird.Money Token Profile

Bird.Money is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,007 tokens. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money

Bird.Money Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

