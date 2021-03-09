Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 1.2% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $27.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,359.67. 6,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,651. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,473.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,347.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.