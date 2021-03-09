Birinyi Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for about 1.0% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $2,132,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. Cowen upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 533,084 shares of company stock worth $72,154,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.08. 330,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,561,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,618.43 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.