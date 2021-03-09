Birinyi Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.1% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 32.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $2,672,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 35.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $24.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,155.69. 33,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,432. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,276.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,098.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

