BitBall Trading Up 34.7% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1.17 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,554.90 or 0.99992384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00036577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012547 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00089906 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

