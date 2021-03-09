Bitball Treasure Hits 24 Hour Volume of $831,683.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $108.47 or 0.00200100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $48.81 million and approximately $831,683.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00028646 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

