Bitblocks Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $700,483.08 and $1,740.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,516.19 or 1.00026699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00037236 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00086700 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000853 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 263,565,944 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

