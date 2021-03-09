Bitcloud Trading Down 7.4% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $194,655.06 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,915.42 or 0.99650945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00036802 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.35 or 0.00433146 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.38 or 0.00886034 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.00298027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00084327 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005446 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,969,685 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

