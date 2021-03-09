BitCoal (COAL) Price Up 122.6% Over Last Week

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 114% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, BitCoal has traded up 122.6% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $24,548.11 and $968.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.90 or 0.00417708 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

