Bitcoin 2 Price Hits $1.59 on Major Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $27.52 million and approximately $737.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.