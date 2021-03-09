Bitcoin Atom Hits 1-Day Volume of $112.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.61 million and $112.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 95.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.