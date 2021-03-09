Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $539.18 on Major Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $10.07 billion and $2.79 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $539.18 or 0.00988056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,570.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.00343678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00028756 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,675,238 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

