Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.79 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.79 billion and $3.23 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $524.21 or 0.00977888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,605.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.88 or 0.00346755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00028273 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000836 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002708 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,675,656 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

