Bitcoin Classic Market Capitalization Reaches $16,818.86 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $16,818.86 and approximately $53.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00029606 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000797 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

