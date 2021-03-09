Bitcoin Confidential Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 53.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 70.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $40,581.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.02 or 0.00488445 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001206 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.