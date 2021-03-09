Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0115

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $150,128.91 and approximately $95.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

