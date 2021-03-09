Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.56 million and $77,527.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $10.02 or 0.00018609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000465 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 155,777 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

