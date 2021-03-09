Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $967,317.45 and $1,335.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00248942 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00094049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00055842 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000056 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

