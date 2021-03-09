Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $187.27 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.50 billion and $552.12 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV token can now be purchased for approximately $187.27 or 0.00344505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,360.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.71 or 0.00985486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00028807 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000857 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 84.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,673,270 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

