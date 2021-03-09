BitcoinZ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,876.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 42% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $29,876.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00247033 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00092164 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00055879 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 247.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.