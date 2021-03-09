BitDegree (BDG) Market Cap Achieves $479,228.29

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitDegree has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. BitDegree has a market cap of $479,228.29 and approximately $320.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00056047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.28 or 0.00784454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00065747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00041101 BTC.

About BitDegree

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

