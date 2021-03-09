BitGreen Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $592.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00060786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00277420 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00012001 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

