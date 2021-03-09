BitMart Token Price Tops $0.0421 on Major Exchanges (BMX)

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. One BitMart Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitMart Token has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00055914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.57 or 0.00796270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00064090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00041251 BTC.

About BitMart Token

BitMart Token (CRYPTO:BMX) is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 654,558,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,637,038 tokens. The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

