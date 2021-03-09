BitTorrent (BTT) Price Tops $0.0013

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $433.79 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020549 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007386 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001388 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002815 BTC.

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,970,244,738 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

