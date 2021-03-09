Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Diamond Group in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

BDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$3.58 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.60. The company has a market cap of C$208.54 million and a PE ratio of -59.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.21.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

