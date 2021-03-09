Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Cormark

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cormark from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:BDI traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.50. 31,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$3.60.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

