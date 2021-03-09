Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Acquired by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Black Diamond Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.1% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned about 4.56% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $52,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,624,000 after purchasing an additional 575,818 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 266,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 201,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,801 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 261,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,067 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDTX stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $25.25. 5,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $911.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDTX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $78,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,234 shares of company stock worth $1,057,879 in the last ninety days.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

