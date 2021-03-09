Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Receives Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

BKH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

BKH stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Black Hills by 1,387.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 314,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 40.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

