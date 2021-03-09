Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.05% of Black Knight worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 47.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

BKI opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

